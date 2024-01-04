Vasquez signed a minor-league contract with the Tigers on Thursday that includes an invitation to spring training, Evan Petzold of Detroit Free Press reports.

Vasquez finished the 2023 season with the Tigers, posting a 3.35 ERA and 43:23 K:BB over 48.1 frames across 42 appearances between Philadelphia and Detroit. The Tigers already have two projected lefties for their bullpen in Andrew Chafin and Tyler Holton and Vasquez will do his best to convince them to carry a third.