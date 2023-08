Vasquez was placed on the 15-day injured list Tuesday with left calf tightness, Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press reports.

The 29-year-old has surrendered eight earned runs over six innings since being claimed off waivers by Detroit in early August, and he'll now be unavailable for at least the next couple weeks. With just over a month left in the campaign, Vasquez could have difficulty returning this season if he requires a shutdown period beyond a few days.