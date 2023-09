Vasquez (calf) was activated from the 15-day injured list Friday, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

Vasquez returns to the Tigers' bullpen for the final weekend of the 2023 campaign after missing about four weeks due to a calf injury. The 30-year-old southpaw has posted a 3.55 ERA and 40:22 K:BB in 45.2 innings of relief this season between Philadelphia and Detroit.