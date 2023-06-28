The Tigers optioned Misiewicz to Triple-A Toledo on Wednesday.
Misiewicz was called up from Triple-A on Tuesday and surrendered three runs over just 0.1 innings, inflating his ERA to 8.64 through 8.1 frames. Garrett Hill was recalled from Toledo to replace Misiewicz in Detroit's bullpen.
