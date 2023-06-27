Misiewicz was called up from Triple-A Toledo on Tuesday.

Misiewicz will join Detroit's major-league roster after the team claimed him off waivers from Arizona on June 18. The left-hander had struggled to a 5.63 ERA and 1.75 WHIP with six strikeouts over eight innings in seven appearances with the Diamondbacks before being designated for assignment June 12, but he'll look to turn it around with the Tigers.