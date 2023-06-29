Misiewicz was designated for assignment by the Tigers on Thursday.
This move clears out a 40-man roster spot for Zach Logue, who is joining Detroit's bullpen ahead of Thursday's series finale against the Rangers. Misiewicz has allowed eight earned runs on 15 hits and three walks over 8.1 major-league innings this season between the Tigers and Diamondbacks.
