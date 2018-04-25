Tigers' Artie Lewicki: Recalled as 26th man
Lewicki was called up by the Tigers prior to Wednesday's doubleheader against Pittsburgh as the 26th man.
Lewicki will be available for the second of the two contests and will then be optioned back to Triple-A Toledo at the conclusion of the game. The 26-year-old right-hander has made three starts with the Mud Hens this season, posting a 5.79 ERA and 1.50 WHIP with a 13:5 K:BB over 14 innings. He's appeared in just four big-league games during the course of his career, all coming with Detroit in 2017.
