Dixon went 1-for-2 with a walk-off three-run home run in a 5-2 victory against the Royals on Sunday.

The 27-year-old entered the game in the eighth as a pinch hitter and then went deep in his second at-bat. It was his first hit in 13 at-bats and first homer of the year. Dixon is 7-for-24 (.292) with three extra-base hits, seven RBI and one run in nine games this season.