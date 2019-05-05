Tigers' Brandon Dixon: Hits first homer
Dixon went 1-for-2 with a walk-off three-run home run in a 5-2 victory against the Royals on Sunday.
The 27-year-old entered the game in the eighth as a pinch hitter and then went deep in his second at-bat. It was his first hit in 13 at-bats and first homer of the year. Dixon is 7-for-24 (.292) with three extra-base hits, seven RBI and one run in nine games this season.
