Dixon went 2-for-4 with an RBI in Thursday's 6-1 loss to the Rays.

Dixon entered the game on a mini 1-for-13 slump over his past three contests, but he snapped out of the funk and raised his batting average to .296 with the two hits. A high BABIP is fueling a lot of Dixon's success, so some regression is likely coming, but he figures to hold onto a regular role with the Tigers as long as he keeps hitting.