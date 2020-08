Cron went 2-for-4 with a home run, two RBI, a walk and an additional run scored in Saturday's 11-5 win in Pittsburgh.

The 30-year-old ended a 1-for-18 slump by going 1-for-4 with two walks, a home run, two runs scored and two RBI during Friday's contest, and he delivered another productive line Saturday. Cron has a .216/.383/.522 slash line with four homer, nine runs and eight RBI though 11 games.