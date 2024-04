Kelly went 1-for-3 with a walk and a three-run home run in Monday's 5-0, 10-inning win over the Mets.

The game was tied 0-0 entering extra innings, but the Tigers scraped together two runs before Kelly's big blast put the contest out of reach. The 29-year-old is off to a good start with a 1.278 OPS across three games. Kelly and Jake Rogers both started in this one, with the latter serving as DH, and the two should continue to split time behind the plate in Detroit moving forward.