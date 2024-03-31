Kelly went 3-for-5 with two RBI in Saturday's 7-6, 10-inning win over the White Sox.

Kelly started at catcher and batted seventh in the contest with Jake Rogers getting the day off. That's one start apiece for the two catchers, and it will be worth monitoring the playing time split moving forward. Kelly seems to be the backup at the moment, though he could seize a larger role if he outplays Rogers. Both players could also start at the same time against southpaws with one of them serving as the DH.