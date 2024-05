Keith went 1-for-4 with a run scored and two RBI in Wednesday's 5-4, 10-inning loss to the Guardians.

It's not a huge stat line but it is a small step forward for Keith, who's batting just .162 with a .414 OPS this season. The rookie now has hits in consecutive games, which is the first time he's done that since the middle of April. Keith may endure some more struggles as he gets used to the MLB level, though he's a talented prospect and should figure things out at some point.