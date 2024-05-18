Keith went 4-for-5 with two RBI and three runs scored in Friday's 13-0 win over the Diamondbacks.

While all four hits were singles, it was still a big game for the infielder, who entered Friday hitting .171 on the year. That's up to .197 after this contest, and he's batting .391 (9-for-23) over his last seven games. Keith has a .477 OPS, no home runs, 12 RBI, 11 runs scored, three stolen bases and three doubles through 133 plate appearances. He should continue to play in a strong-side platoon role at second base.