Keith went 3-for-4 with a double and an RBI in Tuesday's 10-3 loss to the Royals.

While the Tigers struggled as a team, Keith continued to roll. The rookie is batting a robust .441 over his last 10 contests and he's recorded three or more hits in a game three times already this month. Keith came into May batting just .154 but he's pushed that up to .230, and the 22-year-old has a prospect pedigree that suggests he'll be able to sustain this level of play.