Keith went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run in Wednesday's 7-2 win over the Twins.

Keith was eventually lifted for pinch hitter Spencer Torkelson, but not before he lifted his 10th home run of the season just three batters into the game to give Detroit an early 2-0 lead. The 25-year-old is seeing more time at first base lately in place of the struggling Torkelson, and that arrangement could stick down the stretch, at least against right-handed starters, where the left-handed bat of Keith holds the platoon advantage. He's not been an elite fantasy performer by any means, though his current playing time gives Keith a fairly stable floor.