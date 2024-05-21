Keith went 3-for-4 with a double and an RBI in Monday's 8-3 loss to the Royals.

While Keith is batting just .214 overall, he's been better in May with a .350 batting average across 14 games. It's a promising development for the rookie, who batted .306 across two levels in the minors last season. It can take young players some time to translate minor-league production into MLB success, but it seems like Keith is starting to turn the corner, and he has the talent to finish his debut campaign on a high note.