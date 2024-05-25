Keith went 2-for-3 with a solo home run and an additional RBI in Friday's 6-2 win over Toronto.

Keith opened the scoring Friday with a two-out, 400-foot solo shot of Alek Manoah in the second inning, the first home run in his 44th Major League game after hitting 27 in the minors last season. After a slow start to his rookie year, the 22-year-old Keith's been red hot, going 14-for-27 (.519) in his last eight contests. He's boosted his slash line to .236/.297/.292 with 16 RBI, 13 runs scored and three stolen bases in 158 plate appearances.