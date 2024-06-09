Keith (knee) is not in the starting lineup for Sunday's series finale against the Brewers.

Keith was removed in the third inning of Saturday's 5-4 loss after colliding with Akil Baddoo in right field. With the Tigers slated for an off day Monday, Keith will have some additional rest before the next series against the Nationals beginning Tuesday. The 22-year-old second baseman told reporters before Sunday's game that there is no structural damage to his left knee, and he doesn't expect to need a stint on the IL, per Jason Beck of MLB.com. With Keith sitting Sunday, Andy Ibanez will start at second base and bat eighth against Brewers right-hander Bryse Wilson.