Keith (knee) will start at second base and bat fifth in Wednesday's game against the Nationals.

Keith will slot back in at the keystone after he was excluded from the starting nine in both of the past two games, though he appeared off the bench and went hitless in his lone at-bat in Tuesday's 5-4 extra-inning loss. The rookie got off to a rough start to the season but seems to have turned the corner since mid-May, as he's slashing .286/.324/.414 over a stretch of 22 games.