Keith was removed from Saturday's game against Milwaukee with left knee discomfort, Cody Stavenhagen of The Athletic reports.

Keith and Akil Baddoo collided in right field while running at full speed, but Keith took most of the impact and was removed from the contest during the third inning. Considering Keith was able to walk off the field without any assistance, it seems like he's dealing with a minor injury. Still, the Tigers will likely continue to evaluate him throughout Saturday evening. Detroit will finish its three-game series against the Brewers on Sunday before having a team day off Monday.