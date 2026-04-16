Keith is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Royals.

Detroit didn't face a left-handed starting pitcher through its first 16 games of the season, but the Tigers have now taken on a pair of southpaws (Cole Ragans and Kris Bubic) in their three-game series with the Royals. Keith has found himself on the bench for both contests and looks like he could be in line for a strong-side platoon role while the Tigers have all their key bats available, save for Parker Meadows (arm). Jahmai Jones will enter the starting nine as a replacement for Keith, serving as the Tigers' designated hitter and No. 3 batter.