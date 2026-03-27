Keith is out of the lineup for Friday's game against San Diego.

The ascension of Kevin McGonigle nixed Keith's opportunity to land an everyday role, and possibly even a split role, at third base. While the Tigers found a spot for Keith at DH on Opening Day, the 24-year-old is out of the starting nine Friday as Gleyber Torres DHs and Zach McKinstry plays second base. McGonigle, after going 4-for-5 in the opener, is manning third.