Tigers' Spencer Torkelson: Sitting out Monday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Torkelson is absent from the lineup for Monday's game in Boston.
It's been a dreadful start to the season for Torkelson, who is slashing just .182/.333/.227 and has yet to homer. The Tigers will roll with Colt Keith at first base Monday while Torkelson gets a breather.
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