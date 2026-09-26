Torkelson went 3-for-4 with a double, a triple, a home run and three RBI in Friday's 8-7 win over the Pirates.

Torkelson was a single shy of his first career cycle at the MLB level, and his strong effort included his first triple of the year as well as his 26th home run. With two games left in the regular season for Detroit, Torkelson could tie a career high with 159 games played if he appears in both of them. The slugger has proven to be quite dependable this year, and he figures to head into 2027 as a fairly well established source of power who also swings and misses frequently.