Torkelson went 2-for-4 with a walk, a double, a three-run home run and two additional runs scored in Tuesday's 10-1 win over the Blue Jays. He also stole a base.

Torkelson struck out in his other two at-bats, which is par for the course for the slugger, but he still managed to do plenty of damage with his bat while recording his first stolen base this year for good measure. The Detroit first baseman extended his hitting streak to four games, and he's driven in at least one run in all of those contests. Torkelson also has two home runs during his brief hot streak, which has pushed him up to 24 long balls for the season. He still strikes out a lot and is a bit all-or-nothing as a hitter, but Torkelson's power potential is undeniable.