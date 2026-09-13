Torkelson went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Sunday's 8-1 win over the Rockies.

Making his second straight start, Torkelson delivered his 23rd home run of the season in the fifth inning. The slugging first baseman has seen his playing time trend downward lately, as he appeared off the bench in each of Detroit's previous three games before starting Saturday and Sunday. Torkelson still offers significant power potential when he's in the lineup, but his current role makes him hard to trust for fantasy managers.