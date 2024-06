Keith went 4-for-6 with a solo home run and a double in Saturday's 13-5 win over the Astros.

Keith tacked on the final run of the game with a homer in the ninth inning. The infielder had struggled early in June, going 4-for-30 over his previous 10 games, though he's racked up seven hits across his last three contests. He's rarely been a source of power in 2024 -- Keith has just three homers, seven doubles and a .315 slugging percentage while batting .235 over 61 games.