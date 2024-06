Keith (knee) is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Nationals.

Keith collided with Akil Baddoo during Saturday's loss to the Brewers and will miss a second straight game with soreness in his left knee. Testing showed no structural damage to Keith's knee, so it's likely he won't require an IL stint. Still, the 22-year-old should be considered day-to-day. Andy Ibanez will bat second and play the keystone Tuesday.