Keith went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Friday's 7-3 loss to the Red Sox.

Keith connected for his second home run of the season in the eighth inning against Boston reliever Greg Weissert. After a slow start to the year, the rookie had a torrid May, slashing .342/.388/.493 with both of his home runs and 14 RBI across 24 games. If Keith keeps this level of performance up in June and beyond, he'll be a huge fantasy asset down the stretch.