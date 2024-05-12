Keith went 2-for-4 with a double and a run scored in Saturday's 8-2 win over the Astros. He also stole a base.

Keith didn't start Friday with Houston deploying lefty Framber Valdez, but the second baseman returned Saturday and extended his hitting streak to three games. It's a small bit of progress for Keith, as the 22-year-old rookie is batting just .174 for the season. Expect the Tigers to remain patient with Keith, however, and give the talented youngster plenty of chances to settle in at the MLB level.