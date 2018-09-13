Tigers' Daniel Norris: Allows five runs in loss
Norris (0-4) took the loss against the Astros Wednesday, allowing five runs on eight hits and a walk across 4.2 innings. He struck out three.
Norris pitched reasonably well through four innings, allowing just a single run, but Houston got to the lefty in the fifth. He allowed two singles, two doubles and a walk in the frame before getting pulled with two outs and a runner on second. Norris now has a 6.14 ERA this season, and he'll look for a better performance and his first win Tuesday against the Twins.
