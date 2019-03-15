Tigers' Daniel Norris: Could crack the rotation

With Michael Fulmer shut down indefinitely to work on his mechanics, Norris has a shot to crack the Tigers' rotation to begin the regular season, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.

It's unclear what exactly might be wrong with Fulmer, so it's hard to put a timetable on his shutdown. Norris has started 39 games for the Tigers over the last three seasons, so he has plenty of experience in that role, though he's yet to find consistent success in the majors. He could get another shot to begin 2019 but will likely shift into a bullpen role as soon as Fulmer is ready to go.