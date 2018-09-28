Tigers' Daniel Norris: Will get work in winter ball
Norris is slated to make a couple of starts with the Aguilas Cibaenas of the Dominican Winter League, Emily Waldon of The Athletic reports.
A groin injury limited Norris to just seven starts and three relief appearances for the Tigers this season. He recorded a disappointing 5.22 ERA and allowed seven homers in 39.2 innings, thanks in large part due to a groundball rate that fell to a career-low 30.4 percent. He'll look to get back on track and make up for lost time in winter ball.
More News
-
Tigers' Daniel Norris: Allows one run in no-decision•
-
Tigers' Daniel Norris: Allows two runs in loss to Twins•
-
Tigers' Daniel Norris: Allows five runs in loss•
-
Tigers' Daniel Norris: Fans seven in no-decision against Cards•
-
Tigers' Daniel Norris: Won't miss start•
-
Tigers' Daniel Norris: Leaves start with cramps•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 20 third basemen for 2019
Third base is shaping up to be one of the deepest of all positions in 2019 — that is, if the...
-
Top 20 second basemen for 2019
At a time when position scarcity is supposed to be on the outs, second base is surprisingly...
-
Waivers: One-start sleepers?
With the 2018 season drawing to a close, Scott White considers which pitchers and hitters might...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 27
You'll find two-start pitcher rankings here, but Scott White says they may not be of as much...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 27
Final week means starting lineups that are less rigid than ever, but Scott White has found...
-
Waivers: Stewart, Voit pack the power
A Tigers rookie makes his presence known while Luke Voit continues to power up for the Yankees....