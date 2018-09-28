Tigers' Daniel Norris: Will get work in winter ball

Norris is slated to make a couple of starts with the Aguilas Cibaenas of the Dominican Winter League, Emily Waldon of The Athletic reports.

A groin injury limited Norris to just seven starts and three relief appearances for the Tigers this season. He recorded a disappointing 5.22 ERA and allowed seven homers in 39.2 innings, thanks in large part due to a groundball rate that fell to a career-low 30.4 percent. He'll look to get back on track and make up for lost time in winter ball.