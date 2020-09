Cameron went 1-for-4 with two RBI in Friday's 4-3 loss to the White Sox.

Since making his MLB debut Wednesday, Cameron had gone 0-for-9, so it was nice to see him collect his first MLB hit and RBI. The 23-year-old is one of Detroit's top prospects, and the Tigers will likely want to take a long look at him during the rest of the abbreviated 2020 season.