Hill is starting in center field and batting ninth in the first game of Saturday's doubleheader against the Twins.

Hill was recalled from Triple-A Toledo on Friday but didn't get the chance to play when the twin bill was rained out. The 25-year-old will start at least once Saturday with Akil Baddoo getting the first game off. Hill should get some playing time while Daz Cameron (toe) is on the injured list, though Cameron's eventual return may push Hill back to the minors.