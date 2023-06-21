Washington selected Hill's contract from Triple-A Rochester on Wednesday, Bobby Blanco of MASNSports.com reports. He'll start in center field and bat eighth in his team debut Wednesday against the Cardinals.

Hill has played well for Rochester in 2023 with a .320 average, eight home runs, 11 stolen bases and a .903 OPS over his 194 at-bats. The 27-year-old replaces Victor Robles on the 26-man active roster after Robles was placed on the 10-day injured list with back spasms in his lumbar spine.