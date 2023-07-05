The Nationals designated Hill for assignment Wednesday.

Washington will pull the plug on Hill as its everyday center fielder after a roughly two-week stint atop the depth chart following Victor Robles' (back) move to the 10-day injured list. Though he's regarded as a strong defender in center, Hill mustered a lowly .170/.220/.191 slash line across 50 plate appearances with the Nationals following his promotion from Triple-A Rochester. The Nationals recalled Alex Call from Triple-A in a corresponding move, and he'll presumably take on a regular role in center sans Hill and Robles.