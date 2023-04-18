Hill (hamstring) was reinstated from the minor-league injured list Tuesday, Bobby Blanco of MASNSports.com reports.
After suffering a hamstring strain early in spring training, Hill will return to Triple-A Rochester's lineup. The 27-year-old outfielder went 3-for-12 during his rehab assignment in High-A, and he slashed .229/.296/.401 across 255 plate appearances in Triple-A last season.
