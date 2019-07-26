Tigers' Drew VerHagen: Shelled by Mariners
VerHagen (1-1) took the loss against the Mariners on Thursday, giving up seven runs (six earned) on six hits over four innings, striking out four and walking four in a 10-2 defeat for the Tigers.
VerHagen was called up from Triple-A Toledo to start the contest, and it didn't go well, as he was shelled by Seattle for six earned before departing the contest after just four innings and 82 pitches. The right-hander didn't bolster his case for another turn in the rotation, so he could himself back in Triple-A shortly.
