Garneau was designated for assignment by the Tigers on Monday, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.

With the team having to thin their active roster from 28 to 26 men Monday, Garneau was an odd man out. The catcher has had 10 at-bats this season, notching three hits including a double. He will now be released outright, get claimed by another team or report to Triple-A Toledo.