Garneau announced Monday via his personal Twitter account that he will retire from professional baseball.

The 35-year-old's decision to step away from the game comes after he spent the majority of the 2022 season in the minors, aside from appearing in eight games with Detroit in April. Garneau will retire with a career .205/.285/.373 slash line in 506 plate appearances over parts of eight seasons in the majors with the Rockies, Athletics, White Sox, Angels, Astros and Tigers.