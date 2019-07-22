Tigers' Edwin Jackson: Joins Tigers on MiLB deal
Jackson agreed Monday with the Tigers on a minor-league contract, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.
Jackson will report to Triple-A Toledo and will presumably claim a spot in the affiliate's rotation right away. if Jackson fares well in his initial outings with Toledo, he could be summoned to the big club to fill a back-end starting role. Detroit is currently without a fifth starter while Spencer Turnbull (back) is on the injured list and has generally struggled all season to find reliable rotation options behind the rookie and ace Matthew Boyd. The 35-year-old Jackson boasts plenty of experience at the MLB level but was roughed up to the tune of an 11.12 ERA and 2.19 WHIP across 28.1 innings with Toronto earlier in 2019.
