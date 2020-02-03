Diamondbacks' Edwin Jackson: Signs with Arizona
Jackson joined the Diamondbacks as a non-roster invitee on Monday, Evan Woodberry of MLive.com reports.
The 36-year-old appears to face an uphill battle in his quest for an Opening Day roster spot. In 67.2 innings for the Blue Jays and Tigers last season, he struggled to a 9.58 ERA while striking out just 15.5 percent of opposing batters.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Impact of potential Betts trade
How would a trade to San Diego or to the Dodgers impact the Fantasy value of Mookie Betts?
-
Best Fantasy Baseball sleepers, rankings
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Shortstop Tiers 1.0
Shortstop has become a position of stars, topped only by third base in what it offers to Fantasy...
-
Second Base Tiers 1.0
Second base may be the weakest of the infield positions, but it's still pretty strong.
-
First Base Tiers 1.0
In today's offensive environment, first base isn't quite the outlier it used to be, but it...
-
Catcher Tiers 1.0
Catcher is still weak, but it has more worthwhile options than it appeared to a year ago.