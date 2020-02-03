Play

Jackson joined the Diamondbacks as a non-roster invitee on Monday, Evan Woodberry of MLive.com reports.

The 36-year-old appears to face an uphill battle in his quest for an Opening Day roster spot. In 67.2 innings for the Blue Jays and Tigers last season, he struggled to a 9.58 ERA while striking out just 15.5 percent of opposing batters.

