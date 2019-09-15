Jackson (3-10) gave up five earned runs on seven hits with five strikeouts and two walks over five innings as he took the loss Sunday afternoon to the Orioles.

Jackson's struggles continued Sunday as he failed to eclipse the five-inning for the seventh consecutive outing. The right-hander has allowed at least four earned runs in each of his last six starts and has not registered a quality outing since August 9. His ERA has now ballooned to a 9.70 as he is scheduled to take the mound next against the White Sox on Saturday.