Jackson will pitch out of the bullpen going forward, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

The Tigers have little reason to give any more starts to a 36-year-old with a 9.70 ERA on the season. Tyler Alexander will take his place in the rotation for the final two weeks, though the Tigers do have a doubleheader coming up on the final Friday of the season, which could potentially mean one more opportunity for Jackson.

