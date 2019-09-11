Jackson allowed six earned runs on six hits and one walk while striking out two across two innings Tuesday against the Yankees. He did not factor into the decision.

Jackson survived the first inning by allowing only a solo home run to Brett Gardner. However, things broke open in the second frame, as he allowed four runners to reach base before retiring an out -- surrendering five runs in all. After allowing just three earned runs across 11.1 innings in his first two starts with the team, Jackson has now allowed four or more earned runs in five consecutive appearances. He's scheduled to take the ball next on Sunday against Baltimore.