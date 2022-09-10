Jackson announced Friday via his personal Instagram account that he has retired from professional baseball.

Jackson's retirement came on his 39th birthday and 19 years after he made his big-league debut. The veteran right-hander went on to see action with an MLB-record 14 teams during his career, amassing a 107-133 record and 4.78 ERA across stops with the Dodgers, Rays, Tigers, Diamondbacks, White Sox, Cardinals, Nationals, Cubs, Braves, Marlins, Padres Orioles, Athletics and Blue Jays. He made his only All-Star appearance with Detroit in 2009, tossed a no-hitter with Arizona in 2010 and won his lone World Series title with St. Louis in 2011.