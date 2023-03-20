The Tigers optioned Uceta to Triple-A Toledo on Monday, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.
A waiver pickup from the Diamondbacks in January, Uceta was sent out to the minors after allowing five runs (four earned) on eight hits and four walks over seven innings in Grapefruit League play during his first camp with the Tigers. The 25-year-old right-hander will probably need to show sharpened command and control at Triple-A for at least his first few appearances of the season before the Tigers entertain the idea of calling him up.