Tigers' Francisco Liriano: Short outing in return
Liriano (3-3) allowed three runs (two earned) on four hits and three walks while striking out three across four innings to take the loss Saturday against the Indians.
Liriano struggled to consistently find the strike zone in his return from the disabled list, with only 39 of his 75 pitches going for strikes. His velocity has been erratic on a game-to-game basis this season, but his fastball velocity was close to his season average. He also generated eight swinging strikes, both of which are positive indicators that his hamstring injury won't hamper his performance moving forward.
